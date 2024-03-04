Ancora Advisors LLC Invests $180,000 in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,470 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $180,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its position in BorgWarner by 1.8% in the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 21,842 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $882,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in BorgWarner by 397.9% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 19,038 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $769,000 after purchasing an additional 15,214 shares during the period. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department lifted its position in BorgWarner by 4.3% in the third quarter. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department now owns 12,049 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $486,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its position in BorgWarner by 0.4% in the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 172,010 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $6,944,000 after purchasing an additional 633 shares during the period. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its position in BorgWarner by 17.0% in the third quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 8,177 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 1,191 shares during the period. 92.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BWA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Guggenheim upgraded BorgWarner from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. StockNews.com downgraded BorgWarner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Barclays cut their price objective on BorgWarner from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Robert W. Baird downgraded BorgWarner from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on BorgWarner from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $44.12.

NYSE BWA opened at $31.15 on Monday. BorgWarner Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.51 and a 1-year high of $51.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of $7.16 billion, a PE ratio of 11.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.83.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The auto parts company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $3.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.62 billion. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 14.69% and a net margin of 3.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.26 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that BorgWarner Inc. will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.48%.

In other BorgWarner news, CAO Tonit M. Calaway sold 35,603 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.15, for a total transaction of $1,144,636.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 83,348 shares in the company, valued at $2,679,638.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Tonit M. Calaway sold 35,603 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.15, for a total value of $1,144,636.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 83,348 shares in the company, valued at $2,679,638.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Frederic Lissalde sold 225,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.08, for a total transaction of $7,020,972.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 455,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,148,455.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BorgWarner Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery heaters, and battery charging.

