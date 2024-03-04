Ancora Advisors LLC Invests $319,000 in Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM)

Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 3,320 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $319,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in OXM. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Oxford Industries by 52.5% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,283 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 1,475 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Oxford Industries by 5.8% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,204 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $488,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Oxford Industries by 62.5% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 8,637 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $782,000 after purchasing an additional 3,323 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Oxford Industries by 2.9% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 46,460 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $4,205,000 after purchasing an additional 1,311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in Oxford Industries by 14.0% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 13,688 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,239,000 after purchasing an additional 1,685 shares in the last quarter. 87.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Oxford Industries Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:OXM opened at $101.94 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.69 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Oxford Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $82.33 and a 12-month high of $121.11. The business’s 50 day moving average is $98.39 and its 200 day moving average is $95.79.

Oxford Industries Announces Dividend

Oxford Industries ( NYSE:OXM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 6th. The textile maker reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.05. Oxford Industries had a return on equity of 27.89% and a net margin of 9.86%. The company had revenue of $326.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $325.54 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.46 earnings per share. Oxford Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Oxford Industries, Inc. will post 10.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 19th were paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 18th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. Oxford Industries’s payout ratio is 27.25%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

OXM has been the subject of several recent research reports. B. Riley restated a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Oxford Industries in a report on Monday, November 6th. StockNews.com downgraded Oxford Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price objective on Oxford Industries from $107.00 to $102.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on Oxford Industries in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Oxford Industries presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $103.60.

Insider Transactions at Oxford Industries

In other news, EVP Scott Grassmyer sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.79, for a total transaction of $143,685.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 32,132 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,077,924.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 6.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Oxford Industries Company Profile

(Free Report)

Oxford Industries, Inc, an apparel company, designs, sources, markets, and distributes products of lifestyle and other brands worldwide. The company offers men's and women's sportswear and related products under the Tommy Bahama brand; women's and girl's dresses and sportswear, scarves, bags, jewelry, and belts, as well as children's apparel, swim, footwear, and licensed products under the Lilly Pulitzer brand; and men, women, and kids products under the Southern Tide brand.

