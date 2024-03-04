Ancora Advisors LLC Lowers Stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEV)

Ancora Advisors LLC cut its stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEV – Free Report) by 18.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,709 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,312 shares during the quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF were worth $135,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Savant Capital LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,031,000. Avondale Wealth Management lifted its stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 23,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $556,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF by 62.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 26,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $629,000 after buying an additional 10,245 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF by 24.4% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 41,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $983,000 after buying an additional 8,134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln National Corp lifted its stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF by 56.9% in the 3rd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 20,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,000 after buying an additional 7,520 shares in the last quarter.

DFEV opened at $25.70 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.25. Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF has a 1-year low of $22.16 and a 1-year high of $25.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $444.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.56 and a beta of 0.80.

The Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF (DFEV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes exhibiting value characteristics, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFEV was launched on Apr 27, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

