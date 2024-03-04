Ancora Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Position in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Ancora Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report) by 72.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,500 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 9,100 shares during the quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $131,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CM Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 80.0% during the 3rd quarter. CM Management LLC now owns 36,000 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $1,342,000 after acquiring an additional 16,000 shares in the last quarter. Ion Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 72.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ion Asset Management Ltd. now owns 504,000 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $20,160,000 after acquiring an additional 212,100 shares in the last quarter. PointState Capital LP increased its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 171.9% during the 2nd quarter. PointState Capital LP now owns 1,439,447 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $57,578,000 after purchasing an additional 910,004 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,508,085 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $279,977,000 after purchasing an additional 102,466 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd increased its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 57.4% during the 3rd quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 5,391,230 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $201,039,000 after purchasing an additional 1,965,987 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Freeport-McMoRan alerts:

Freeport-McMoRan Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE FCX opened at $37.93 on Monday. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.83 and a 1 year high of $44.70. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $39.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 2.42. The company has a market capitalization of $54.41 billion, a PE ratio of 29.87 and a beta of 2.02.

Freeport-McMoRan Dividend Announcement

Freeport-McMoRan ( NYSE:FCX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The natural resource company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $5.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.85 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 8.09% and a return on equity of 8.41%. The company’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 12th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 11th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.62%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FCX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Eight Capital set a $55.00 price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $41.00 to $48.50 in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.95.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Freeport-McMoRan

About Freeport-McMoRan

(Free Report)

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Freeport-McMoRan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freeport-McMoRan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.