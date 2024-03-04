Ancora Advisors LLC Makes New $94,000 Investment in IQ FTSE International Equity Currency Neutral ETF (NYSEARCA:HFXI)

Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in IQ FTSE International Equity Currency Neutral ETF (NYSEARCA:HFXI – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,000.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of IQ FTSE International Equity Currency Neutral ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $360,000.

Get IQ FTSE International Equity Currency Neutral ETF alerts:

IQ FTSE International Equity Currency Neutral ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

HFXI opened at $26.18 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $439.82 million, a PE ratio of 12.77 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a 50 day moving average of $25.13 and a 200-day moving average of $24.07. IQ FTSE International Equity Currency Neutral ETF has a 52 week low of $21.69 and a 52 week high of $26.18.

About IQ FTSE International Equity Currency Neutral ETF

The IQ 50 Percent Hedged FTSE International ETF (HFXI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap companies located in developed nations outside of North America, with roughly half of its foreign currency exposure hedged to the USD.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for IQ FTSE International Equity Currency Neutral ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IQ FTSE International Equity Currency Neutral ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.