Ancora Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Quest Resource Holding Co. (NASDAQ:QRHC)

Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Quest Resource Holding Co. (NASDAQ:QRHC – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 38,270 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $283,000. Ancora Advisors LLC owned about 0.19% of Quest Resource at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wynnefield Capital Inc. lifted its stake in Quest Resource by 1.0% in the third quarter. Wynnefield Capital Inc. now owns 2,595,689 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $19,208,000 after purchasing an additional 24,955 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Quest Resource by 19.7% in the third quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 366,632 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,713,000 after purchasing an additional 60,396 shares during the last quarter. Chapin Davis Inc. bought a new stake in Quest Resource in the second quarter worth about $377,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Quest Resource by 9.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 53,893 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $351,000 after acquiring an additional 4,727 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Quest Resource by 14.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 43,947 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 5,462 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 32.21% of the company’s stock.

Quest Resource Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of QRHC stock opened at $7.00 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.03 and its 200 day moving average is $7.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. Quest Resource Holding Co. has a 52-week low of $5.00 and a 52-week high of $8.01.

Insider Activity at Quest Resource

Quest Resource Company Profile

In related news, COO David P. Sweitzer sold 21,033 shares of Quest Resource stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.66, for a total transaction of $140,079.78. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 8,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,683.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Insiders have acquired a total of 7,898 shares of company stock valued at $51,185 over the last ninety days. 23.59% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Quest Resource Holding Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides solutions for the reuse, recycling, and disposal of various waste streams and recyclables in the United States. The company offers disposal and recycling services for motor oil and automotive lubricants, oil filters, scrap tires, oily water, goods destruction, food waste, meat renderings, cooking oil and grease trap waste, plastics, cardboard, metal, glass, mixed paper, construction debris, as well as a large variety of regulated and non-regulated solid, liquid, and gas wastes.

