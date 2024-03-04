Ancora Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Viad Corp (NYSE:VVI)

Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Viad Corp (NYSE:VVI – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 9,980 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $261,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Viad by 0.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,251,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $115,881,000 after acquiring an additional 11,979 shares in the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC raised its position in Viad by 0.5% during the third quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 1,826,931 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,866,000 after acquiring an additional 8,983 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Viad by 1.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,339,382 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,298,000 after acquiring an additional 18,766 shares in the last quarter. Blue Grotto Capital LLC raised its position in Viad by 22.8% during the first quarter. Blue Grotto Capital LLC now owns 814,540 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,030,000 after acquiring an additional 151,137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cannell Capital LLC raised its position in Viad by 23.6% during the first quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 777,467 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,709,000 after acquiring an additional 148,282 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.45% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

VVI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Viad from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. TheStreet cut Viad from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.00.

Viad Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of VVI opened at $37.03 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.25. Viad Corp has a one year low of $17.09 and a one year high of $37.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $34.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.93.

Viad (NYSE:VVI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The business services provider reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by ($0.09). Viad had a return on equity of 13.85% and a net margin of 0.96%. The firm had revenue of $291.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $277.81 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Viad Corp will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Viad Profile

Viad Corp operates as an experiential leisure travel, and live events and marketing services company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, the United Arab Emirates, Netherlands, and Iceland. It operates through Pursuit, Spiro, and GES Exhibitions segments. The Pursuit segment offers vertically integrated attractions and hospitality in destinations with a collection of attractions, lodges, and sightseeing tours.

