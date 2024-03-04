Ancora Advisors LLC Purchases 530 Shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Ancora Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,051 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $201,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 151.3% during the 2nd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Phillips Financial Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Finally, BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $44,000.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Price Performance

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF stock opened at $56.54 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 0.89. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $47.19 and a 1-year high of $56.56. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $54.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.15.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Profile

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

