Ancora Advisors LLC Purchases 534 Shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its position in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) by 14.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,274 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 534 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $204,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Devon Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in Devon Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Devon Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Devon Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Devon Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. 68.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Devon Energy Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:DVN opened at $44.39 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $43.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.87. Devon Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $40.47 and a 12-month high of $57.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Devon Energy Cuts Dividend

Devon Energy ( NYSE:DVN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The energy company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.02. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 31.72% and a net margin of 24.56%. The firm had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.88 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.66 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Devon Energy Co. will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.96%. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is presently 13.72%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DVN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial cut their price target on Devon Energy from $68.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Raymond James cut their target price on Devon Energy from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Devon Energy from $77.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Devon Energy from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Devon Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Devon Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $56.65.

Devon Energy Profile

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Anadarko, Williston, Eagle Ford, and Powder River Basin. The company was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

