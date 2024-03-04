Ancora Advisors LLC Raises Position in CoreCard Co. (NYSE:CCRD)

Ancora Advisors LLC grew its position in CoreCard Co. (NYSE:CCRD – Free Report) by 141.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,107 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,838 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC owned about 0.18% of CoreCard worth $302,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in CoreCard during the third quarter worth about $312,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in CoreCard by 8.6% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 44,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $884,000 after buying an additional 3,501 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in CoreCard by 34.8% during the third quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 16,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 4,147 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in CoreCard during the second quarter worth about $88,000. Finally, Monarch Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in CoreCard by 12.5% during the third quarter. Monarch Capital Management Inc. now owns 92,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,854,000 after buying an additional 10,285 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.01% of the company’s stock.

CoreCard Stock Up 0.3 %

CCRD stock opened at $12.80 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 4.74, a quick ratio of 4.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market cap of $108.03 million, a P/E ratio of 32.00 and a beta of 0.40. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.31. CoreCard Co. has a 52 week low of $10.15 and a 52 week high of $33.20.

About CoreCard

CoreCard Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, offers technology solutions and processing services to the financial technology and services market in the United States, Europe, and the Middle East. It designs, develops, and markets a suite of software solutions to program managers, accounts receivable businesses, financial institutions, retailers, and processors to manage their credit and debit cards, prepaid cards, private label cards, fleet cards, buy now pay later programs, loyalty programs, and accounts receivable and loan transactions.

