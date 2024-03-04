Ancora Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCS)

Ancora Advisors LLC increased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCS – Free Report) by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,142 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $293,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $28,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $38,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 70.2% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 25.2% in the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 639 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $87,000.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ BSCS opened at $20.04 on Monday. Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $19.07 and a 12 month high of $20.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $20.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.76.

Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st were issued a dividend of $0.0704 per share. This is an increase from Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 20th.

(Free Report)

The Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated corporate investment-grade bonds with effective maturities in 2028. BSCS was launched on Aug 9, 2018 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.