Ancora Advisors LLC Sells 1,050 Shares of Hess Co. (NYSE:HES)

Ancora Advisors LLC lowered its position in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Free Report) by 42.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,436 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 1,050 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC’s holdings in Hess were worth $220,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HES. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new position in shares of Hess in the 1st quarter worth approximately $446,000. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in Hess by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 4,276 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $458,000 after buying an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in Hess by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 114,120 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $12,216,000 after buying an additional 4,027 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in Hess during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $410,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Hess by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,928,530 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,310,590,000 after buying an additional 667,979 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.72% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Hess news, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 56,925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.35, for a total transaction of $8,330,973.75. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 78,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,457,302.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Hess news, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 56,925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.35, for a total transaction of $8,330,973.75. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 78,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,457,302.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO John B. Hess sold 73,885 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.87, for a total value of $10,777,604.95. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 138,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,234,794.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.93% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HES has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Hess in a research report on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Mizuho increased their target price on Hess from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. UBS Group cut their target price on Hess from $210.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Argus upgraded Hess from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $171.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their target price on Hess from $160.00 to $152.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $174.29.

Hess Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of HES stock opened at $148.19 on Monday. Hess Co. has a 12-month low of $113.82 and a 12-month high of $167.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $144.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $147.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.93 and a beta of 1.27.

Hess (NYSE:HES – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The oil and gas producer reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.20. Hess had a return on equity of 17.00% and a net margin of 12.98%. The firm had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.78 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Hess Co. will post 7.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hess Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 18th were paid a dividend of $0.4375 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 15th. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. Hess’s payout ratio is currently 38.89%.

About Hess

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Guyana, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities principally offshore Guyana, the U.S.

