Ancora Advisors LLC Sells 13 Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Ancora Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 192 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 13 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $158,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of REGN. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $368,000. Avidity Partners Management LP raised its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 133.9% in the third quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP now owns 58,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $47,732,000 after purchasing an additional 33,200 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. raised its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 8.0% in the third quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 242 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. lifted its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. now owns 4,835 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,979,000 after buying an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 99.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 51,468 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $42,356,000 after buying an additional 25,722 shares during the period. 84.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, Director Michael S. Brown sold 2,049 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $898.00, for a total value of $1,840,002.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,119,806. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Michael S. Brown sold 2,049 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $898.00, for a total value of $1,840,002.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,119,806. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph L. Goldstein sold 2,707 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $950.00, for a total value of $2,571,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,382 shares in the company, valued at $6,062,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,665 shares of company stock worth $12,503,969 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 8.83% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on REGN. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $1,045.00 target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, December 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $850.00 to $925.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $800.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,055.00 to $1,082.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $935.00 to $1,020.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $942.41.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ REGN opened at $982.82 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $107.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.28, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $934.80 and its 200 day moving average is $862.41. The company has a quick ratio of 4.94, a current ratio of 5.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $684.80 and a 52 week high of $998.33.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $11.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.73 by $1.13. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 17.61% and a net margin of 30.14%. The company had revenue of $3.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.29 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $10.96 earnings per share. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 38.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Profile

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

