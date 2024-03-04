Ancora Advisors LLC Sells 17,135 Shares of Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK)

Ancora Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK – Free Report) by 18.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 75,353 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 17,135 shares during the quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC’s holdings in Nokia Oyj were worth $282,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Nokia Oyj during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in Nokia Oyj in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in Nokia Oyj by 265.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 9,505 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 6,905 shares during the period. SouthState Corp bought a new stake in Nokia Oyj in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new stake in Nokia Oyj in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. 5.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have issued reports on NOK. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Nokia Oyj in a report on Friday, January 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Citigroup reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Nokia Oyj in a report on Friday, December 15th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Nokia Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Barclays lowered shares of Nokia Oyj from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Nokia Oyj from $4.50 to $4.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.06.

Nokia Oyj stock opened at $3.56 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Nokia Oyj has a 1 year low of $2.94 and a 1 year high of $4.97. The company has a market cap of $20.05 billion, a PE ratio of 29.67, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.56.

Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The technology company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $6.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.66 billion. Nokia Oyj had a return on equity of 7.60% and a net margin of 2.99%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.16 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Nokia Oyj will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Nokia Oyj provides mobile, fixed, and cloud network solutions worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Network Infrastructure, Mobile Networks, Cloud and Network Services, and Nokia Technologies. It offers products and services for radio access networks and microwave radio links for transport networks, and solutions for network management, as well as network planning, optimization, network deployment, and technical support services.

