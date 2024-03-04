Ancora Advisors LLC Sells 236 Shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP)

Ancora Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Free Report) (TSE:CP) by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,697 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 236 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City were worth $201,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CP. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,556 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 51,089 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,802,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Haverford Trust Co raised its position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 23,037 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,861,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC raised its position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC now owns 3,399 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH raised its position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 42,155 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,137,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $90.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $121.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Citigroup boosted their price target on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $92.94.

CP stock opened at $86.28 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.44 billion, a PE ratio of 27.48, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.94. Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited has a 1-year low of $68.92 and a 1-year high of $86.92. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.98.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (NYSE:CP – Get Free Report) (TSE:CP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.71 billion. Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a return on equity of 8.52% and a net margin of 31.29%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited will post 3.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a $0.1415 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This is an increase from Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.57 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s payout ratio is 18.15%.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

