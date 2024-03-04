Ancora Advisors LLC Sells 237 Shares of Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO)

Ancora Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO – Free Report) by 13.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,528 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 237 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lincoln Electric were worth $278,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in Lincoln Electric by 1,422.2% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 137 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lincoln Electric in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in shares of Lincoln Electric in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lincoln Electric in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its position in shares of Lincoln Electric by 68.0% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 257 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. 75.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Lincoln Electric alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Christopher L. Mapes sold 68,610 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.09, for a total value of $14,208,444.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 114,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,736,655.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Christopher L. Mapes sold 68,610 shares of Lincoln Electric stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.09, for a total transaction of $14,208,444.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 114,620 shares in the company, valued at $23,736,655.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Geoffrey P. Allman sold 3,306 shares of Lincoln Electric stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.33, for a total value of $834,202.98. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 9,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,308,819.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 97,616 shares of company stock worth $20,843,606 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Lincoln Electric Stock Performance

LECO opened at $254.19 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $227.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $202.30. Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $152.36 and a 1 year high of $259.04. The company has a market capitalization of $14.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 1.50.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. Lincoln Electric had a return on equity of 45.09% and a net margin of 13.01%. Lincoln Electric’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.94 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. will post 9.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lincoln Electric Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, March 31st will be issued a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. Lincoln Electric’s payout ratio is 30.31%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LECO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Lincoln Electric from $208.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Lincoln Electric from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Lincoln Electric in a research report on Monday, January 8th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $178.00 price target on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on Lincoln Electric from $232.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lincoln Electric currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $208.56.

Read Our Latest Research Report on LECO

About Lincoln Electric

(Free Report)

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. It offers brazing and soldering filler metals, arc welding equipment, plasma and oxyfuel cutting systems, wire feeding systems, fume control equipment, welding accessories, and specialty gas regulators, and education solutions, as well as a portfolio of automated solutions for joining, cutting, material handling, module assembly, and end of line testing, as well as involved in brazing and soldering alloys, and in the retail business in the United States.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LECO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lincoln Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lincoln Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.