Ancora Advisors LLC Sells 721 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

Ancora Advisors LLC cut its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Free Report) by 28.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,798 shares of the company’s stock after selling 721 shares during the quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $188,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IWS. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter worth $28,000. Ambassador Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 128.9% during the second quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the third quarter worth about $37,000.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF alerts:

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

IWS stock opened at $120.38 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.94 billion, a PE ratio of 12.62 and a beta of 1.08. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $97.40 and a 12 month high of $120.41. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $115.84 and its 200 day moving average is $109.87.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.