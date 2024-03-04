Ancora Advisors LLC Sells 844 Shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Ancora Advisors LLC cut its position in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 16.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,284 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 844 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $214,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Modera Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Realty Income in the second quarter worth $281,000. Portside Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in Realty Income during the second quarter valued at $695,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its stake in Realty Income by 6.8% during the third quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 6,339 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $317,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in Realty Income by 0.4% during the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 385,741 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $23,063,000 after acquiring an additional 1,612 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund Corp grew its stake in Realty Income by 8.0% during the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 141,176 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,441,000 after acquiring an additional 10,425 shares in the last quarter. 78.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Realty Income alerts:

Realty Income Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of Realty Income stock opened at $52.24 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $55.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Realty Income Co. has a 52-week low of $45.03 and a 52-week high of $64.89. The company has a market cap of $44.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.46, a PEG ratio of 5.71 and a beta of 0.92.

Realty Income Announces Dividend

Realty Income ( NYSE:O Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($0.72). Realty Income had a return on equity of 4.06% and a net margin of 21.39%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.00 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Realty Income Co. will post 4.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a feb 24 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.2565 per share. This represents a yield of 5.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is presently 244.45%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Realty Income news, Director A. Larry Chapman sold 3,500 shares of Realty Income stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.98, for a total transaction of $199,430.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,590 shares in the company, valued at approximately $603,418.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on O shares. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Realty Income from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Realty Income from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $67.75 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Realty Income in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Realty Income presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.29.

Get Our Latest Report on O

Realty Income Profile

(Free Report)

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 13,250 real estate properties primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding O? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Realty Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Realty Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.