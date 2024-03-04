Ancora Advisors LLC Takes Position in Citi Trends, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRN)

Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Citi Trends, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRN – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 12,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $280,000. Ancora Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.15% of Citi Trends at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Citi Trends in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,089,000. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Citi Trends by 47.5% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 376,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,361,000 after acquiring an additional 121,134 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Citi Trends in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,617,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Citi Trends by 60,229.1% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 33,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $737,000 after acquiring an additional 33,126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Citi Trends in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,254,000. 91.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Citi Trends Trading Up 2.9 %

CTRN opened at $31.90 on Monday. Citi Trends, Inc. has a one year low of $14.20 and a one year high of $31.90. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $28.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.10.

Insider Activity at Citi Trends

Citi Trends Profile

In other news, major shareholder Fund 1 Investments, Llc purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $24.52 per share, for a total transaction of $49,040.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 1,329,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,595,465.84. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Citi Trends, Inc operates as a value retailer of fashion apparel, accessories, and home goods. It offers apparel, such as fashion sportswear and footwear for men and ladies, as well as apparel for kids, including newborns, infants, toddlers, boys, and girls; sleepwear, lingerie, and scrubs for ladies; and kids uniforms and accessories.

