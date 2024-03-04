ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) Shares Acquired by Bank of Nova Scotia

Bank of Nova Scotia increased its stake in shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Free Report) by 14.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,042 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,019 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $2,393,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in ANSYS by 329.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,104 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,006,000 after purchasing an additional 7,753 shares in the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY boosted its stake in ANSYS by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 2,002,717 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $595,908,000 after buying an additional 11,774 shares during the last quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in ANSYS by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,450 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $431,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Mendel Money Management boosted its stake in ANSYS by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mendel Money Management now owns 15,209 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,525,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ANSYS in the 3rd quarter worth about $361,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ANSS opened at $339.62 on Monday. ANSYS, Inc. has a twelve month low of $258.01 and a twelve month high of $364.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market capitalization of $29.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $340.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $312.61.

ANSYS ( NASDAQ:ANSS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The software maker reported $3.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.71 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $805.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $797.49 million. ANSYS had a return on equity of 11.83% and a net margin of 22.05%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.61 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that ANSYS, Inc. will post 7.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In other ANSYS news, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.68, for a total transaction of $69,136.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,199 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,105,830.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ANSS. Barclays lifted their price objective on ANSYS from $314.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Bank of America lowered ANSYS from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $356.00 to $295.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Mizuho reduced their price target on ANSYS from $350.00 to $330.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Wolfe Research reissued a “peer perform” rating on shares of ANSYS in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $345.00 price target (up from $332.00) on shares of ANSYS in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ANSYS has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $322.75.

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. It offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its multiphysics engineering simulation technologies are built and enables engineers to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, electronics, and optical elements in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite and the cloud; power analysis and optimization software suite that manages the power budget, power delivery integrity, and power-induced noise in an electronic design; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

