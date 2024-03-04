Aon plc (NYSE:AON) Receives $336.36 Average Price Target from Analysts

Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $336.36.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AON. TD Cowen began coverage on AON in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $390.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded AON from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $351.00 to $321.00 in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered AON from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $328.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on AON from $304.00 to $295.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on AON from $306.00 to $326.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th.

Shares of NYSE AON opened at $314.23 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $62.31 billion, a PE ratio of 25.18, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a fifty day moving average of $302.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $317.64. AON has a 52-week low of $280.89 and a 52-week high of $347.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.66, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $3.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.07 by ($0.18). AON had a net margin of 19.17% and a negative return on equity of 1,150.40%. The business had revenue of $3.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.89 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that AON will post 15.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 1st were issued a dividend of $0.615 per share. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 31st. AON’s payout ratio is presently 19.71%.

In other AON news, insider Lisa Stevens sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.26, for a total value of $4,098,380.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,175,613.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Lester B. Knight bought 50,000 shares of AON stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $301.97 per share, with a total value of $15,098,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 134,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,463,980. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Lisa Stevens sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.26, for a total value of $4,098,380.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,073 shares in the company, valued at $3,175,613.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 74,532 shares of company stock valued at $23,335,805. 1.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of AON by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,356,672 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,884,723,000 after buying an additional 158,668 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its position in AON by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,524,730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,607,519,000 after purchasing an additional 22,346 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in AON by 1.1% in the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,479,652 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,452,390,000 after purchasing an additional 50,290 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in AON by 14.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,145,217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,427,340,000 after purchasing an additional 523,613 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in AON by 106,777.0% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,817,279 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $845,578,000 after purchasing an additional 2,814,643 shares during the last quarter. 86.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advisory and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, specialty solutions, global risk consulting and captives management, and affinity programs; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

