APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA) Shares Sold by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank trimmed its position in APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Free Report) by 47.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 147,536 shares of the company’s stock after selling 133,447 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in APA were worth $6,064,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. HB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of APA in the 3rd quarter worth about $256,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of APA by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,531,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,037,000 after buying an additional 24,182 shares during the period. Smead Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of APA by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,609,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,450,000 after buying an additional 167,934 shares during the period. Todd Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of APA by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 614,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,255,000 after buying an additional 90,555 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Investments Inc purchased a new stake in shares of APA during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,531,000. 80.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:APA opened at $30.41 on Monday. APA Co. has a 12-month low of $29.47 and a 12-month high of $46.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.28, a P/E/G ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 3.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.93.

APA ( NASDAQ:APA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by ($0.18). APA had a net margin of 34.95% and a return on equity of 62.64%. The company had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.48 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that APA Co. will post 4.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 19th. APA’s payout ratio is currently 10.78%.

Several brokerages recently commented on APA. UBS Group dropped their target price on APA from $48.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on APA from $44.00 to $43.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Benchmark lowered their price objective on APA from $46.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on APA from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on APA from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.17.

APA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. It has operations in the United States, Egypt, and the United Kingdom, as well as has exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company also operates gathering, compression, processing, and transmission assets in West Texas, as well as holds ownership in four Permian Basin long-haul pipeline.

