AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 612,400 shares, a drop of 8.6% from the January 31st total of 669,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 250,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.4 days.

AppFolio stock opened at $242.13 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $204.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $193.28. The stock has a market cap of $8.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 8,073.69 and a beta of 0.81. AppFolio has a twelve month low of $113.58 and a twelve month high of $246.12.

AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The software maker reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $171.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.80 million. AppFolio had a negative return on equity of 8.58% and a net margin of 0.44%. Equities analysts anticipate that AppFolio will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI lifted its position in shares of AppFolio by 70.4% during the 3rd quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 138 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Zeno Equity Partners LLP acquired a new stake in AppFolio during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in AppFolio in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of AppFolio by 2,922.2% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 272 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AppFolio in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 48.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com cut AppFolio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. KeyCorp increased their price objective on AppFolio from $240.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $241.00 target price on shares of AppFolio in a research report on Friday, January 26th. BTIG Research started coverage on AppFolio in a research report on Friday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $215.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on AppFolio from $228.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, AppFolio currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $237.40.

AppFolio, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud business management solutions for the real estate industry in the United States. The company provides a cloud-based platform that enables users to automate and optimize common workflows; tools that assist with leasing, maintenance, and accounting; and other technology and services offered by third parties.

