Aptevo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APVO) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Aptevo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APVO – Free Report) in a report published on Friday. The firm issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Aptevo Therapeutics Trading Down 3.5 %

APVO opened at $0.16 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.16 and a 200-day moving average of $0.25. Aptevo Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.13 and a 52-week high of $2.24.

Institutional Trading of Aptevo Therapeutics

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Aptevo Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Sabby Management LLC bought a new stake in Aptevo Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $440,000. Armistice Capital LLC bought a new stake in Aptevo Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $408,000. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. boosted its stake in Aptevo Therapeutics by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. now owns 251,122 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 32,422 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Aptevo Therapeutics by 45.8% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 80,186 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 25,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 8.06% of the company’s stock.

About Aptevo Therapeutics

Aptevo Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing immunotherapeutic candidates for the treatment of various forms of cancer in the United States. The company's lead clinical candidates are APVO436, a bispecific T-cell engaging antibody candidate that is in Phase 1b clinical trial for acute myelogenous leukemia and myelodysplastic syndromes; and.

