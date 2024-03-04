Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQST) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQST – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,990,000 shares, an increase of 14.4% from the January 31st total of 1,740,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 833,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.4 days.

Aquestive Therapeutics Stock Up 15.5 %

Aquestive Therapeutics stock opened at $4.24 on Monday. Aquestive Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.72 and a 52 week high of $4.39. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.02. The stock has a market cap of $283.10 million, a P/E ratio of -16.96 and a beta of 2.85.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aquestive Therapeutics

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AQST. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 65,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 5,672 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 96,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 8,960 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 101,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 9,845 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Institutional investors own 30.91% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on AQST. HC Wainwright raised their target price on Aquestive Therapeutics from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th.

About Aquestive Therapeutics

Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing various products to address unmet medical needs in the United States and internationally. The company markets Sympazan, an oral soluble film formulation of clobazam for the treatment of lennox-gastaut syndrome; Suboxone, a sublingual film formulation of buprenorphine and naloxone for the treatment of opioid dependence; Zuplenz, an oral soluble film formulation of ondansetron for the treatment of nausea and vomiting associated with chemotherapy and post-operative recovery; and Azstarys, a once-daily product for the treatment of attention deficit hyperactivity disorder.

