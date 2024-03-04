Arcellx (NASDAQ:ACLX) Price Target Raised to $73.00

Arcellx (NASDAQ:ACLX – Free Report) had its target price raised by Barclays from $62.00 to $73.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on ACLX. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Arcellx from $63.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Arcellx from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Scotiabank started coverage on Arcellx in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. They issued a sector outperform rating and a $66.00 target price for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their price target on Arcellx from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Arcellx presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $62.92.

Shares of ACLX opened at $66.82 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.46 and a beta of 0.02. The business’s 50 day moving average is $59.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.74. Arcellx has a 52-week low of $26.32 and a 52-week high of $70.05.

Arcellx (NASDAQ:ACLX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by $0.95. Arcellx had a negative net margin of 64.08% and a negative return on equity of 20.96%. The business had revenue of $63.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.76) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Arcellx will post -2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Christopher Heery sold 7,598 shares of Arcellx stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.27, for a total transaction of $419,941.46. Following the sale, the insider now owns 17,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $987,066.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Christopher Heery sold 7,598 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.27, for a total value of $419,941.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 17,859 shares in the company, valued at approximately $987,066.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Michelle Gilson sold 8,514 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.27, for a total transaction of $470,568.78. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,310 shares in the company, valued at approximately $901,453.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,535 shares of company stock valued at $1,297,037 over the last three months. Company insiders own 5.86% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACLX. Novo Holdings A S acquired a new position in shares of Arcellx in the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,317,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Arcellx by 761.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,514,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,418,000 after buying an additional 1,338,208 shares in the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC grew its position in Arcellx by 47.9% in the first quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 3,841,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,364,000 after buying an additional 1,243,434 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Arcellx by 199.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,806,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,902,000 after buying an additional 1,203,592 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Arcellx by 4,797,730.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 623,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,277,000 after acquiring an additional 623,705 shares during the last quarter.

Arcellx, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of various immunotherapies for patients with cancer and other incurable diseases. The company's lead ddCAR product candidate is CART-ddBCMA, which is in phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory (r/r) multiple myeloma (MM).

