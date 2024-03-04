argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) Price Target Raised to $471.00

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by JMP Securities from $462.00 to $471.00 in a research report report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. JMP Securities currently has a market outperform rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $451.00 price target on shares of argenx in a research note on Friday. Truist Financial reissued a buy rating and issued a $550.00 target price on shares of argenx in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of argenx from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of argenx in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. They issued a peer perform rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of argenx from $557.00 to $560.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $536.21.

NASDAQ:ARGX opened at $393.49 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.29 billion, a PE ratio of -76.55 and a beta of 0.65. argenx has a 52-week low of $327.73 and a 52-week high of $550.76. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $387.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $450.54.

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($1.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.23) by ($0.45). The firm had revenue of $417.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $378.60 million. argenx had a negative return on equity of 30.97% and a negative net margin of 23.26%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.70) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that argenx will post -2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ARGX. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of argenx by 37.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,961,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $746,099,000 after purchasing an additional 530,181 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of argenx by 339.1% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 581,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,925,000 after purchasing an additional 449,151 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of argenx by 236.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 630,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,788,000 after purchasing an additional 443,217 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of argenx by 32.2% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,511,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $743,219,000 after purchasing an additional 368,367 shares during the period. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of argenx by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,174,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,207,666,000 after purchasing an additional 346,178 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.77% of the company’s stock.

argenx SE, a biotechnology company, engages in the developing of various therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases in the United States, the Netherlands, Belgium, Japan, Switzerland, Germany, France, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Italy. Its lead product candidate is efgartigimod for the treatment of patients with myasthenia gravis, immune thrombocytopenia, pemphigus vulgaris, pemphigus foliaceus, chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy, bullous pemphigoid, and idiopathic inflammatory myopathy; and ENHANZE SC.

