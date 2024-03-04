Arhaus, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARHS) Forecasted to Post FY2023 Earnings of $0.84 Per Share

Arhaus, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARHS – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Telsey Advisory Group lowered their FY2023 earnings estimates for Arhaus in a research report issued on Friday, March 1st. Telsey Advisory Group analyst C. Fernandez now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.84 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.85. Telsey Advisory Group has a “Outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Arhaus’ current full-year earnings is $0.84 per share. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Arhaus’ Q4 2023 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.13 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.75 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.87 EPS.

Get Arhaus alerts:

Arhaus Trading Down 0.9 %

NASDAQ ARHS opened at $13.10 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Arhaus has a 52 week low of $6.75 and a 52 week high of $14.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of 12.97 and a beta of 2.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.32.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Trading of Arhaus

In other Arhaus news, insider Kathy E. Veltri sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.32, for a total transaction of $699,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 378,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,531,012.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 1.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Algert Global LLC lifted its position in shares of Arhaus by 192.5% during the 3rd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 243,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,260,000 after buying an additional 159,955 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Arhaus by 43.7% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 74,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $694,000 after buying an additional 22,700 shares during the last quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Arhaus by 166.7% in the 3rd quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 32,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Arhaus in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,343,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in Arhaus by 28.3% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 84,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $785,000 after purchasing an additional 18,653 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.49% of the company’s stock.

Arhaus Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Arhaus, Inc operates as a lifestyle brand and premium retailer in the home furnishings market. It provides merchandise assortments across various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, décor, and outdoor. The company's furniture products comprise bedroom, dining room, living room, and home office furnishings, which includes sofas, dining tables and chairs, accent chairs, console and coffee tables, beds, headboards, dressers, desks, bookcases, modular storage, etc.; and outdoor products, such as outdoor dining tables, chairs, chaises and other furniture, lighting, textiles, décor, umbrellas, and fire pits.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Arhaus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arhaus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.