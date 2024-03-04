Aris Water Solutions, Inc. (ARIS) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.09 on March 21st

Aris Water Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:ARIS – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 7th will be given a dividend of 0.09 per share on Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 6th.

Aris Water Solutions has a dividend payout ratio of 30.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Aris Water Solutions to earn $1.11 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.36 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 32.4%.

Aris Water Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of Aris Water Solutions stock opened at $12.18 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $702.66 million, a PE ratio of 20.30 and a beta of 1.64. Aris Water Solutions has a 12 month low of $6.69 and a 12 month high of $14.17.

Institutional Trading of Aris Water Solutions

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ARIS. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Aris Water Solutions by 40.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 58,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,068,000 after acquiring an additional 17,028 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Aris Water Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at about $227,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of Aris Water Solutions in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Aris Water Solutions by 54.2% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 21,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,000 after buying an additional 7,705 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Aris Water Solutions by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 878,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,992,000 after acquiring an additional 27,329 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 45.02% of the company’s stock.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Aris Water Solutions from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.56.

About Aris Water Solutions

Aris Water Solutions, Inc, an environmental infrastructure and solutions company, provides water handling and recycling solutions. Its produced water handling business gathers, transports, unless recycled, and handles produced water generated from oil and natural gas production. The company's water solutions business develops and operates recycling facilities to treat, store, and recycle produced water.

