Arteris (NASDAQ:AIP) and Alimco Financial (OTCMKTS:ALMC) Critical Contrast

Arteris (NASDAQ:AIP – Get Free Report) and Alimco Financial (OTCMKTS:ALMC – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Arteris and Alimco Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Arteris -68.70% -150.71% -34.46% Alimco Financial N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

25.8% of Arteris shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.2% of Alimco Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. 36.1% of Arteris shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 35.1% of Alimco Financial shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Analyst Recommendations

Arteris has a beta of 1.02, indicating that its share price is 2% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Alimco Financial has a beta of 0.16, indicating that its share price is 84% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Arteris and Alimco Financial, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Arteris 0 0 4 0 3.00 Alimco Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A

Arteris currently has a consensus price target of $16.00, suggesting a potential upside of 116.80%. Given Arteris’ higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Arteris is more favorable than Alimco Financial.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Arteris and Alimco Financial’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Arteris $53.67 million 5.20 -$36.87 million ($1.04) -7.10 Alimco Financial N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Alimco Financial has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Arteris.

Summary

Arteris beats Alimco Financial on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Arteris

Arteris, Inc. provides semiconductor interconnect intellectual property (IP) and IP deployment solutions in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Middle East. The company develops, licenses, and supports the on-chip interconnect fabric technology used in System-on-Chip (Soc) designs and Network-on-Chip (NoC) interconnect IP. Its products include FlexNoC and FlexWay silicon-proven interconnect IP products; Ncore, a silicon-proven and cache coherent interconnect IP product that provides scalable, configurable, and area efficient characteristics; and CodaCache, a last-level cache semiconductor IP product. The company also offers IP deployment products comprising Magillem Connectivity that shortens and streamlines the SoC integration process; Magillem Registers and CSRCompiler that addresses hardware-software integration challenges for SoCs; and Harmony Trace that provides an enterprise-level server-based application with a web-based user interface. The company serves semiconductor manufacturers, original equipment manufacturers, hyperscale system houses, semiconductor design houses, and other producers of electronic systems. Arteris, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.

About Alimco Financial

Alimco Financial Corporation focuses on business financing solutions. The company was formerly known as Alliance Semiconductor Corporation and changed its name to Alimco Financial Corporation in 2017. Alimco Financial Corporation was founded in 1985 and is based in West Palm Beach, Florida.

