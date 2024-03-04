Asana (ASAN) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Asana (NYSE:ASAN – Get Free Report) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, March 11th. Analysts expect Asana to post earnings of ($0.10) per share for the quarter. Asana has set its Q4 guidance at $(0.10)-(0.09) EPS.Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Asana (NYSE:ASAN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 5th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $166.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.09 million. Asana had a negative net margin of 45.86% and a negative return on equity of 80.39%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.49) EPS. On average, analysts expect Asana to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Asana Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ASAN opened at $20.07 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $4.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.09 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.17. Asana has a one year low of $14.32 and a one year high of $26.27.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ASAN shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Asana from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Asana from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. HSBC cut shares of Asana from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Asana in a research report on Monday, February 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Asana in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.27.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Tim M. Wan sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.05, for a total transaction of $95,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 763,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,554,066.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Tim M. Wan sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.05, for a total transaction of $95,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 763,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,554,066.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Anne Raimondi sold 17,045 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.31, for a total transaction of $329,138.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 502,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,705,901.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,940 shares of company stock valued at $557,807 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 63.26% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Asana

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Asana by 117.7% in the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 791 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Asana by 120.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 862 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Asana by 765.1% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 2,502 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in shares of Asana in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Asana by 1,370.3% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 2,864 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.21% of the company’s stock.

About Asana

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. Its platform helps organizations to orchestrate work from daily tasks to cross-functional strategic initiatives; and manages product launches, marketing campaigns, and organization-wide goal settings.

Featured Articles

