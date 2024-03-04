Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN) Receives $17.00 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the five research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $17.00.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ASPN. StockNews.com raised shares of Aspen Aerogels to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Aspen Aerogels in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of Aspen Aerogels from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 27th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of Aspen Aerogels from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 27th.

Get Aspen Aerogels alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Aspen Aerogels

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Aspen Aerogels Trading Up 2.5 %

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Aspen Aerogels by 451.1% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 722 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 591 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,642 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Aspen Aerogels by 37.5% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,539 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 692 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its stake in Aspen Aerogels by 15.1% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 6,987 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 919 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Aspen Aerogels by 1.7% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 58,592 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,021,000 after buying an additional 970 shares during the period. 94.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ASPN opened at $17.61 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.67. The company has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.68 and a beta of 2.03. Aspen Aerogels has a 52-week low of $5.32 and a 52-week high of $18.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a current ratio of 3.27.

Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The construction company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $84.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.82 million. Aspen Aerogels had a negative return on equity of 10.89% and a negative net margin of 19.19%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.20) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Aspen Aerogels will post -0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aspen Aerogels Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Aspen Aerogels, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerogel insulation products primarily for use in the energy infrastructure and sustainable insulation materials markets in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, and Latin America. The company offers PyroThin thermal barriers for use in lithium-ion batteries in electric vehicles and energy storage industries; Pyrogel XTE that reduces the risk of corrosion under insulation in energy infrastructure operating systems; Pyrogel HPS for applications within the power generation market; Pyrogel XTF to provide protection against fire; Cryogel Z for sub-ambient and cryogenic applications in the energy infrastructure market; and Spaceloft Subsea for use in pipe-in-pipe applications in offshore oil production.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Aspen Aerogels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aspen Aerogels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.