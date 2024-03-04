Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN) Receives $17.00 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the five research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $17.00.
A number of research firms have weighed in on ASPN. StockNews.com raised shares of Aspen Aerogels to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Aspen Aerogels in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of Aspen Aerogels from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 27th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of Aspen Aerogels from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 27th.
Get Our Latest Stock Report on Aspen Aerogels
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Aspen Aerogels Trading Up 2.5 %
Shares of ASPN opened at $17.61 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.67. The company has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.68 and a beta of 2.03. Aspen Aerogels has a 52-week low of $5.32 and a 52-week high of $18.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a current ratio of 3.27.
Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The construction company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $84.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.82 million. Aspen Aerogels had a negative return on equity of 10.89% and a negative net margin of 19.19%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.20) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Aspen Aerogels will post -0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Aspen Aerogels Company Profile
Aspen Aerogels, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerogel insulation products primarily for use in the energy infrastructure and sustainable insulation materials markets in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, and Latin America. The company offers PyroThin thermal barriers for use in lithium-ion batteries in electric vehicles and energy storage industries; Pyrogel XTE that reduces the risk of corrosion under insulation in energy infrastructure operating systems; Pyrogel HPS for applications within the power generation market; Pyrogel XTF to provide protection against fire; Cryogel Z for sub-ambient and cryogenic applications in the energy infrastructure market; and Spaceloft Subsea for use in pipe-in-pipe applications in offshore oil production.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Aspen Aerogels
- Best of the list of Dividend Aristocrats: Build wealth with the aristocrat index
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/26 – 3/1
- How Investors Can Find the Best Cheap Dividend Stocks
- How to Buy Bitcoin Stock: 3 Easy Ways to Do It
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Can Help Take a Bite Out of Inflation
- Snowflake Stock Plunges, Don’t be Fooled, Bargain Alert
Receive News & Ratings for Aspen Aerogels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aspen Aerogels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.