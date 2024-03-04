Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) Shares Bought by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in shares of Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ – Free Report) by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 50,917 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,027 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank owned about 0.10% of Assurant worth $7,311,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AIZ. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Assurant by 11.5% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,124,000 after acquiring an additional 639 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Assurant in the first quarter valued at about $211,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Assurant by 23.1% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 15,499 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,818,000 after buying an additional 2,912 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Assurant by 17.5% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,005 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,092,000 after buying an additional 896 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in shares of Assurant by 6.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 7,624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,386,000 after buying an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. 93.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Assurant alerts:

Assurant Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE AIZ opened at $180.46 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.06, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.50. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $170.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $158.80. Assurant, Inc. has a 52-week low of $104.49 and a 52-week high of $183.13.

Assurant ( NYSE:AIZ Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $4.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.70 by $0.88. The firm had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.78 billion. Assurant had a return on equity of 18.36% and a net margin of 5.77%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Assurant, Inc. will post 16.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Assurant declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, November 9th that permits the company to repurchase $600.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 7.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Assurant Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 25th. Investors of record on Monday, February 5th will be given a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 2nd. Assurant’s payout ratio is 24.04%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on AIZ shares. UBS Group raised their price objective on Assurant from $191.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Assurant from $185.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Assurant from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $170.00 to $182.00 in a research report on Monday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $189.60.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on AIZ

About Assurant

(Free Report)

Assurant, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides business services that supports, protects, and connects consumer purchases in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through two segments: Global Lifestyle and Global Housing. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device solutions, and extended service contracts and related services for consumer electronics and appliances, and credit and other insurance products; and vehicle protection, commercial equipment, and other related services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AIZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Assurant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Assurant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.