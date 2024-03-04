Atb Cap Markets Weighs in on Parkland Co.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (TSE:PKI)

Parkland Co. (TSE:PKI – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Atb Cap Markets decreased their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for Parkland in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, February 28th. Atb Cap Markets analyst N. Heywood now expects that the company will earn $0.61 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.84. The consensus estimate for Parkland’s current full-year earnings is $3.40 per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for Parkland’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.94 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.41 EPS.

PKI has been the subject of several other research reports. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Parkland from C$52.00 to C$53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Parkland from C$54.00 to C$57.00 in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Parkland from C$50.00 to C$57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. ATB Capital increased their price objective on shares of Parkland from C$50.00 to C$54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Parkland from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a C$54.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$51.69.

Shares of PKI stock opened at C$42.83 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$45.03 and a 200-day moving average of C$42.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 196.59. Parkland has a 12-month low of C$27.50 and a 12-month high of C$47.99. The company has a market capitalization of C$7.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.86, a P/E/G ratio of 11.79 and a beta of 1.38.

In other Parkland news, Senior Officer Darren Robert Smart sold 35,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$43.18, for a total value of C$1,515,618.00. Corporate insiders own 20.40% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.27%. This is a boost from Parkland’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Parkland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.54%.

Parkland Corporation operates food and convenience stores in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company's Canada segment owns, supplies, and supports a coast-to-coast network of retail gas stations, electronic vehicle charging stations, frozen food retail locations, convenience stores, cardlock sites, bulk fuel, propane, heating oil, lubricants, and other related services to commercial, industrial, and residential customers; transports and distributes fuel through ships, rail, and highway carriers; and stores fuel in terminals and other owned and leased facilities, as well as engages in the low-carbon activities.

