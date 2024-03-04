ATCO Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ACLLF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

ATCO Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ACLLF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 438,400 shares, a growth of 15.8% from the January 31st total of 378,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 17,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 25.6 days.

ATCO Price Performance

Shares of ACLLF stock opened at $28.19 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $28.11 and its 200 day moving average is $27.33. ATCO has a one year low of $24.00 and a one year high of $33.82.

ATCO Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.3659 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a yield of 5.32%. This is a boost from ATCO’s previous dividend of $0.35. ATCO’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.22%.

ATCO Company Profile

ATCO Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of housing, logistics and transportation, agriculture, water, real estate, and energy and energy infrastructure solutions in Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company offers workforce and residential housing, modular facilities, construction and site support, workforce lodging, facility operations and maintenance, defense operations, and disaster and emergency management services.

