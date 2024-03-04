ATCO (TSE:ACO.X) Price Target Raised to C$49.00

ATCO (TSE:ACO.X – Free Report) had its target price raised by BMO Capital Markets from C$48.00 to C$49.00 in a research note published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of ATCO from C$45.00 to C$46.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Friday. CIBC increased their target price on shares of ATCO from C$48.00 to C$49.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered shares of ATCO from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and lowered their target price for the stock from C$46.00 to C$43.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, ATCO has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$46.00.

Shares of ACO.X opened at C$38.12 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 133.81. ATCO has a 12-month low of C$32.90 and a 12-month high of C$45.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$37.74 and a 200 day moving average price of C$37.00. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.69.

ATCO Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of housing, logistics and transportation, agriculture, water, real estate, and energy and energy infrastructure solutions in Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company offers workforce and residential housing, modular facilities, construction and site support, workforce lodging, facility operations and maintenance, defense operations, and disaster and emergency management services.

