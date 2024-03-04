Aurora Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUROW) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Aurora Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUROW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, an increase of 14.3% from the January 31st total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 56,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aurora Innovation

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Walleye Capital LLC raised its position in Aurora Innovation by 604.8% in the 1st quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 362,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $536,000 after purchasing an additional 310,929 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in Aurora Innovation by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 1,893,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $757,000 after acquiring an additional 59,849 shares during the last quarter. CSS LLC IL increased its stake in Aurora Innovation by 506.4% in the second quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 273,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 228,554 shares during the period. Finally, Ionic Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Aurora Innovation by 17.3% during the second quarter. Ionic Capital Management LLC now owns 798,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 117,823 shares during the last quarter.

Get Aurora Innovation alerts:

Aurora Innovation Stock Up 3.7 %

NASDAQ:AUROW opened at $0.28 on Monday. Aurora Innovation has a 1 year low of $0.10 and a 1 year high of $0.69. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.33.

Aurora Innovation Company Profile

Aurora Innovation, Inc operates as a self-driving technology company in the United States. It focuses on developing Aurora Driver, a platform that brings a suite of self-driving hardware, software, and data services together to adapt and interoperate vehicles. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Aurora Innovation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aurora Innovation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.