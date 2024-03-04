B. Riley Comments on Koppers Holdings Inc.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NYSE:KOP)

Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP – Free Report) – B. Riley issued their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Koppers in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, February 29th. B. Riley analyst L. Burke anticipates that the specialty chemicals company will post earnings of $0.55 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Koppers’ current full-year earnings is $4.62 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Koppers’ Q3 2024 earnings at $1.53 EPS.

Koppers (NYSE:KOP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.05). Koppers had a net margin of 4.14% and a return on equity of 20.10%. The firm had revenue of $513.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $483.67 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.09 earnings per share. Koppers’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

KOP has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $64.00 price target on shares of Koppers in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Koppers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 29th.

Shares of KOP opened at $52.97 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Koppers has a 12 month low of $28.45 and a 12 month high of $58.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $50.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.06. The company has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.76 and a beta of 1.87.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Koppers by 122.1% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,006 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 553 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Koppers in the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Koppers by 50.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,176 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. AJOVista LLC bought a new stake in shares of Koppers in the 4th quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Koppers by 22.1% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,648 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the period. 88.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, COO James A. Sullivan sold 14,542 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.43, for a total transaction of $646,101.06. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 94,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,211,341.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Koppers news, COO James A. Sullivan sold 3,781 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.09, for a total transaction of $166,704.29. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 94,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,179,114.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO James A. Sullivan sold 14,542 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.43, for a total value of $646,101.06. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 94,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,211,341.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 48,189 shares of company stock worth $2,174,430. Corporate insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. This is an increase from Koppers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Koppers’s payout ratio is currently 5.78%.

Koppers Holdings Inc provides treated wood products, wood preservation chemicals, and carbon compounds in the United States, Australasia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Railroad and Utility Products and Services (RUPS), Performance Chemicals (PC), and Carbon Materials and Chemicals (CMC).The RUPS segment procures and treats crossties, switch ties, and various types of lumber used for railroad bridges and crossings.

