B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG – Get Free Report) (TSE:BTO) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,060,000 shares, a drop of 8.5% from the January 31st total of 16,460,000 shares. Approximately 1.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 9,080,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days.

Institutional Trading of B2Gold

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of B2Gold by 1,523.7% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,891 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 7,405 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of B2Gold in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of B2Gold in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Belvedere Trading LLC acquired a new stake in B2Gold in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in B2Gold in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.52% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of B2Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 20th. CIBC downgraded shares of B2Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $4.20 to $3.60 in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of B2Gold in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.50 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of B2Gold from $5.00 to $4.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $5.23.

B2Gold Stock Up 6.7 %

NYSEAMERICAN BTG opened at $2.56 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. B2Gold has a 52 week low of $2.34 and a 52 week high of $4.40. The firm has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a PE ratio of 8.83, a PEG ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.05.

B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG – Get Free Report) (TSE:BTO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.01). B2Gold had a return on equity of 9.09% and a net margin of 0.31%. The firm had revenue of $511.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $512.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that B2Gold will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

B2Gold Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 7th will be issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 6th. B2Gold’s payout ratio is 600.30%.

About B2Gold

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer with three operating mines in Mali, the Philippines, and Namibia. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 25% interest in the Calibre Mining Corp.; and approximately 19% interest in BeMetals Corp.

