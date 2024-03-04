Ballard Power Systems (BLDP) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP – Get Free Report) (TSE:BLD) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Monday, March 11th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.13) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Ballard Power Systems Stock Performance

Shares of Ballard Power Systems stock opened at $3.22 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $962.59 million, a P/E ratio of -5.96 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a quick ratio of 11.59, a current ratio of 12.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.57. Ballard Power Systems has a 52 week low of $2.87 and a 52 week high of $6.06.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ballard Power Systems

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 184,039 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $805,000 after purchasing an additional 2,746 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Ballard Power Systems by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,742 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 2,940 shares during the period. Vident Advisory LLC grew its stake in Ballard Power Systems by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 34,798 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 3,504 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Ballard Power Systems by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 29,860 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 4,622 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Ballard Power Systems by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 61,603 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 4,765 shares during the period. 23.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BLDP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $3.65 to $3.50 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $5.00 to $3.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ballard Power Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.20.

About Ballard Power Systems

Ballard Power Systems Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell products. The company offers its products for power product markets, consisting of heavy-duty motives, such as bus, truck, rail, and marine applications; material handling; and power generation.

