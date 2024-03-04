Bally’s Co. (NYSE:BALY) Short Interest Update

Bally’s Co. (NYSE:BALY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,150,000 shares, a drop of 8.5% from the January 31st total of 2,350,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 418,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.1 days. Currently, 5.5% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Bally’s Price Performance

NYSE BALY opened at $10.68 on Monday. Bally’s has a 1 year low of $7.28 and a 1 year high of $20.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.82, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.65. The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.52 and a 200 day moving average of $12.13.

Get Bally's alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BALY. Macquarie downgraded shares of Bally’s from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Bally’s from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated an “underweight” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Bally’s in a research note on Friday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bally’s currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.86.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bally’s

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BALY. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Bally’s by 35.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,166,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,819,000 after buying an additional 833,636 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Bally’s by 639.1% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 926,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,915,000 after acquiring an additional 801,095 shares during the period. Rathbones Group PLC purchased a new position in shares of Bally’s in the 3rd quarter valued at about $8,163,000. TFG Asset Management GP Ltd raised its holdings in Bally’s by 36.4% in the 4th quarter. TFG Asset Management GP Ltd now owns 1,500,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,910,000 after purchasing an additional 400,000 shares during the period. Finally, Sycale Advisors NY LLC boosted its position in Bally’s by 33.1% during the second quarter. Sycale Advisors NY LLC now owns 1,238,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,266,000 after purchasing an additional 307,827 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.61% of the company’s stock.

Bally’s Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Bally's Corporation, a gaming, hospitality, and entertainment company, engages in casinos and resorts, and online gaming businesses in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Casinos & Resorts, North America Interactive, and International Interactive. It offers physical and interactive entertainment and gaming experiences, including traditional casino offerings, iCasino, online bingo games, sportsbook, daily fantasy sports, and free-to-play games.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bally's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bally's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.