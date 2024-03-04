Bally’s Co. (NYSE:BALY) Short Interest Update

Bally’s Co. (NYSE:BALYGet Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,150,000 shares, a drop of 8.5% from the January 31st total of 2,350,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 418,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.1 days. Currently, 5.5% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Bally’s Price Performance

NYSE BALY opened at $10.68 on Monday. Bally’s has a 1 year low of $7.28 and a 1 year high of $20.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.82, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.65. The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.52 and a 200 day moving average of $12.13.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BALY. Macquarie downgraded shares of Bally’s from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Bally’s from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated an “underweight” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Bally’s in a research note on Friday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bally’s currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.86.

Get Our Latest Report on Bally’s

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bally’s

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BALY. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Bally’s by 35.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,166,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,819,000 after buying an additional 833,636 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Bally’s by 639.1% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 926,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,915,000 after acquiring an additional 801,095 shares during the period. Rathbones Group PLC purchased a new position in shares of Bally’s in the 3rd quarter valued at about $8,163,000. TFG Asset Management GP Ltd raised its holdings in Bally’s by 36.4% in the 4th quarter. TFG Asset Management GP Ltd now owns 1,500,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,910,000 after purchasing an additional 400,000 shares during the period. Finally, Sycale Advisors NY LLC boosted its position in Bally’s by 33.1% during the second quarter. Sycale Advisors NY LLC now owns 1,238,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,266,000 after purchasing an additional 307,827 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.61% of the company’s stock.

Bally’s Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Bally's Corporation, a gaming, hospitality, and entertainment company, engages in casinos and resorts, and online gaming businesses in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Casinos & Resorts, North America Interactive, and International Interactive. It offers physical and interactive entertainment and gaming experiences, including traditional casino offerings, iCasino, online bingo games, sportsbook, daily fantasy sports, and free-to-play games.

