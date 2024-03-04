Bank of Nova Scotia Acquires 633 Shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Free Report) by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,434 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 633 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Teledyne Technologies were worth $2,220,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in Teledyne Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 137.9% in the 2nd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 69 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Teledyne Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 32.2% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 115 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000. Institutional investors own 87.57% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on TDY shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Teledyne Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 10th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $522.00 to $510.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $515.67.

In other Teledyne Technologies news, VP Cynthia Y. Belak sold 5,389 shares of Teledyne Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $409.52, for a total value of $2,206,903.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,043,914.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Teledyne Technologies news, Director Schack Wesley W. Von sold 1,145 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $410.06, for a total value of $469,518.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,822 shares in the company, valued at $4,437,669.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Cynthia Y. Belak sold 5,389 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $409.52, for a total transaction of $2,206,903.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,043,914.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 74,206 shares of company stock valued at $30,707,174. Insiders own 2.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TDY opened at $425.00 on Monday. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a 1 year low of $364.98 and a 1 year high of $448.71. The stock has a market cap of $20.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $432.68 and a 200 day moving average of $413.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $5.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.04 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. Teledyne Technologies had a net margin of 15.72% and a return on equity of 10.81%. Teledyne Technologies’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.94 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 20.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides enabling technologies for industrial growth markets in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks.

