Bank of Nova Scotia Acquires 804 Shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its holdings in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) by 3.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,377 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 804 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $2,950,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DLR. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Digital Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $442,477,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 11.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,815,132 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,508,919,000 after purchasing an additional 3,245,264 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 74.2% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,324,758 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $834,070,000 after purchasing an additional 3,118,791 shares during the last quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd bought a new stake in Digital Realty Trust in the second quarter worth about $207,590,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 17.9% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,112,088 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $808,046,000 after purchasing an additional 1,079,787 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Digital Realty Trust alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on DLR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $135.93.

Digital Realty Trust Trading Up 2.6 %

NYSE:DLR opened at $150.60 on Monday. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $86.33 and a 12 month high of $150.66. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $139.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $132.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of $47.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.71, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.54.

Digital Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.24%. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 164.31%.

Digital Realty Trust Profile

(Free Report)

Digital Realty brings companies and data together by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation, and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITAL, the company's global data center platform, provides customers with a secure data meeting place and a proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture (PDx) solution methodology for powering innovation and efficiently managing Data Gravity challenges.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Digital Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.