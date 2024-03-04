Bank of Nova Scotia Boosts Holdings in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its position in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Free Report) by 17.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,674 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 4,958 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $2,512,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CSGP. Quarry LP grew its position in CoStar Group by 75.5% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 358 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new position in CoStar Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in CoStar Group in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in CoStar Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC grew its position in CoStar Group by 158.4% in the 3rd quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 460 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. 96.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CoStar Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on CSGP shares. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of CoStar Group from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of CoStar Group from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of CoStar Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. JMP Securities decreased their target price on shares of CoStar Group from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on shares of CoStar Group in a research report on Friday, January 19th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.80.

CoStar Group Trading Up 1.4 %

NASDAQ:CSGP opened at $88.27 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $36.05 billion, a PE ratio of 95.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.34 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 12.01, a current ratio of 12.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $65.12 and a 52-week high of $92.36. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.67.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The technology company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $640.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $634.27 million. CoStar Group had a return on equity of 6.08% and a net margin of 15.26%. The business’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.35 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About CoStar Group

(Free Report)

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar Sales, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CoStar Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CoStar Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.