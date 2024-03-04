Bank of Nova Scotia Boosts Stock Position in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Bank of Nova Scotia raised its holdings in shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Free Report) by 94.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,767 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $2,584,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NDAQ. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Nasdaq during the 4th quarter valued at $235,218,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,147,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,502,849,000 after buying an additional 3,276,599 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 173.0% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,000,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $99,738,000 after buying an additional 1,267,895 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Nasdaq during the 1st quarter valued at $68,961,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 22.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,153,694 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $254,829,000 after buying an additional 775,233 shares during the period. 72.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:NDAQ opened at $56.53 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.68. The stock has a market cap of $32.52 billion, a PE ratio of 26.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.92. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 52 week low of $46.88 and a 52 week high of $60.72.

Nasdaq ( NASDAQ:NDAQ Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 19.28% and a net margin of 17.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 2.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.71%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $58.00 price target on shares of Nasdaq in a report on Friday, December 1st. Citigroup increased their price target on Nasdaq from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Nasdaq from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. UBS Group raised their target price on Nasdaq from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Nasdaq from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.20.

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Market Platforms, Capital Access Platforms, and Anti-Financial Crime. The Market Platforms segment trading services, including equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, fixed income and commodities trading and clearing, and trade management service businesses.

