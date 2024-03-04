Bank of Nova Scotia Boosts Stock Position in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW)

Bank of Nova Scotia increased its stake in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW – Free Report) by 375.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,839 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 25,938 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Pinnacle West Capital were worth $2,420,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PNW. Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new position in Pinnacle West Capital in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Pinnacle West Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Retirement Group LLC lifted its position in Pinnacle West Capital by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Pinnacle West Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in Pinnacle West Capital by 235.5% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 718 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.95% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on PNW shares. Guggenheim raised Pinnacle West Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. StockNews.com cut Pinnacle West Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Mizuho lowered their price target on Pinnacle West Capital from $79.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on Pinnacle West Capital in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $69.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Pinnacle West Capital from $78.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.80.

Pinnacle West Capital Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:PNW opened at $68.05 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a 12 month low of $65.20 and a 12 month high of $86.03. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $69.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.15. The company has a market cap of $7.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.43, a PEG ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.48.

Pinnacle West Capital Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 1st were paid a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.17%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 31st. Pinnacle West Capital’s payout ratio is currently 79.82%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Robert Edgar Smith sold 1,610 shares of Pinnacle West Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.95, for a total transaction of $122,279.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $697,069.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Pinnacle West Capital Company Profile

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Company, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities.

