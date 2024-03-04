Bank of Nova Scotia Buys 10,553 Shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its stake in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Free Report) by 71.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,377 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 10,553 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $2,502,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Aptiv by 1.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,817,851 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,449,785,000 after purchasing an additional 340,939 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Aptiv by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,256,811 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,272,198,000 after buying an additional 522,041 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Aptiv by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,441,884 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,066,012,000 after buying an additional 344,113 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its holdings in Aptiv by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 6,790,225 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $668,843,000 after buying an additional 656,845 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Aptiv by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,734,978 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $583,947,000 after buying an additional 120,302 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Aptiv alerts:

Aptiv Price Performance

Shares of APTV stock opened at $79.05 on Monday. Aptiv PLC has a 52-week low of $71.01 and a 52-week high of $120.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $82.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.79.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Aptiv ( NYSE:APTV Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The auto parts company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.95 billion. Aptiv had a return on equity of 13.32% and a net margin of 14.65%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Aptiv PLC will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on APTV. Citigroup cut their price target on Aptiv from $150.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Barclays lowered their price objective on Aptiv from $138.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered Aptiv from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Robert W. Baird lowered Aptiv from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their price objective on Aptiv from $120.00 to $103.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.57.

View Our Latest Report on APTV

Aptiv Company Profile

(Free Report)

Aptiv PLC engages in design, manufacture, and sale of vehicle components in North America, Europe, Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, South America, and internationally. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segments, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Aptiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.