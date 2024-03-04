Bank of Nova Scotia Buys 15,474 Shares of Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO)

Bank of Nova Scotia grew its holdings in Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO – Free Report) by 1,014.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 15,474 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Lincoln Electric were worth $3,090,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LECO. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Lincoln Electric by 1,422.2% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 137 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lincoln Electric in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in Lincoln Electric in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lincoln Electric in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its position in Lincoln Electric by 68.0% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 257 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. 75.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Lincoln Electric from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Lincoln Electric from $208.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Lincoln Electric from $232.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Lincoln Electric in a report on Monday, January 8th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $178.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $208.56.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lincoln Electric

In other Lincoln Electric news, SVP Geoffrey P. Allman sold 3,306 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.33, for a total value of $834,202.98. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 9,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,308,819.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Lincoln Electric news, COO Steven B. Hedlund sold 12,880 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.59, for a total transaction of $2,622,239.20. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 40,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,168,437.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Geoffrey P. Allman sold 3,306 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.33, for a total value of $834,202.98. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,308,819.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 97,616 shares of company stock worth $20,843,606. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Lincoln Electric Trading Down 0.9 %

NASDAQ:LECO opened at $254.19 on Monday. Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $152.36 and a fifty-two week high of $259.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.44 billion, a PE ratio of 27.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $227.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $202.30.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. Lincoln Electric had a return on equity of 45.09% and a net margin of 13.01%. Lincoln Electric’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.94 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. will post 9.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lincoln Electric Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, March 31st will be paid a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. Lincoln Electric’s payout ratio is 30.31%.

Lincoln Electric Profile

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. It offers brazing and soldering filler metals, arc welding equipment, plasma and oxyfuel cutting systems, wire feeding systems, fume control equipment, welding accessories, and specialty gas regulators, and education solutions, as well as a portfolio of automated solutions for joining, cutting, material handling, module assembly, and end of line testing, as well as involved in brazing and soldering alloys, and in the retail business in the United States.

Further Reading

