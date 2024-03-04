Bank of Nova Scotia Buys 22,503 Shares of SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC)

Bank of Nova Scotia grew its stake in shares of SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Free Report) by 132.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,482 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,503 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in SEI Investments were worth $2,378,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in SEI Investments by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,770,720 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $677,405,000 after buying an additional 311,552 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in SEI Investments by 670.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,519,582 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $380,092,000 after purchasing an additional 5,673,374 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in SEI Investments by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,293,623 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $308,702,000 after purchasing an additional 52,265 shares during the period. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. boosted its holdings in SEI Investments by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 4,037,289 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $240,703,000 after purchasing an additional 88,851 shares during the period. Finally, Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in SEI Investments by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,463,357 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $87,245,000 after purchasing an additional 10,909 shares during the period. 69.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Mark Andrew Warner sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.31, for a total value of $201,930.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,503. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Wayne Withrow sold 16,970 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.16, for a total value of $1,122,735.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 55,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,665,197.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Mark Andrew Warner sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.31, for a total transaction of $201,930.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,300 shares in the company, valued at $87,503. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,970 shares of company stock valued at $2,332,665 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 15.50% of the company’s stock.

SEI Investments Price Performance

SEIC opened at $67.83 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $8.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.60, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.01. SEI Investments has a 1-year low of $52.19 and a 1-year high of $67.84. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.09.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The asset manager reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91. SEI Investments had a net margin of 24.08% and a return on equity of 22.40%. The firm had revenue of $484.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $481.39 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.83 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that SEI Investments will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current year.

SEI Investments declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Friday, December 15th that allows the company to buyback $250.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the asset manager to purchase up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

SEI Investments Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 28th were paid a $0.46 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 27th. This is an increase from SEI Investments’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.43. SEI Investments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.59%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SEIC has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of SEI Investments from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of SEI Investments from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of SEI Investments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of SEI Investments from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, SEI Investments has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.00.

SEI Investments Profile

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

