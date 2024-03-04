Bank of Nova Scotia Buys 5,972 Shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM)

Bank of Nova Scotia grew its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Free Report) by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 52,669 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,972 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Howmet Aerospace were worth $2,436,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 61.3% in the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 558 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in Howmet Aerospace in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. bought a new position in Howmet Aerospace in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 93.8% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 721 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Howmet Aerospace in the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 88.67% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Howmet Aerospace from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Truist Financial raised Howmet Aerospace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Howmet Aerospace from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a report on Friday, January 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $67.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.15.

Howmet Aerospace Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:HWM opened at $67.00 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $58.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.95. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.17 and a 12 month high of $67.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.43.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.06. Howmet Aerospace had a net margin of 11.52% and a return on equity of 20.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.38 EPS. Howmet Aerospace’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Howmet Aerospace Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 8th. Howmet Aerospace’s payout ratio is currently 10.93%.

Howmet Aerospace Company Profile

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

